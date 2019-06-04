Record travels in full HD w/ this highly-rated dash cam for $27 (Reg. $40)

- Jun. 4th 2019 4:53 pm ET

ApemanDirect (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1080p Dash Cam for $27.19 shipped when coupon code RLNCTFCY has been applied during checkout. That’s about $13 off the typical rate there and is within a buck or two of the lowest price we have tracked. Not only does this dash cam capture full HD video, it can also snap 12-megapixel photos. This dash cam automatically deletes old footage when running out of space, keeping required maintenance to a minimum. A built-in sensor detects accidents and locks footage from being erased, ensuring that you won’t lose that important information. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Unless you’ve got a microSD card lying around the house, you’ll probably want to grab this SanDisk 32GB for $7. With transfer speeds the reach up to 98MB/s, you’ll have plenty of bandwidth to record video or use it in another device at some point down the road.

Apeman 1080p Dash Cam features:

  • C450 Dash Cam with maximum FHD 1080P supporting 4032×3024 photos, to let you enjoy 12MP high resolution video. Ultra Clear 3.0 inch LCD screen and 170°wide angle to enjoy more clearer and broader visual experience while driving.
  • When built-in gravity sensor detects a collision, the current video of dash cam is locked, ensuring important footage is kept protected from being overwritten.Automatically record once detects moving subjects with 3 meters in front of the 6G lens to avoid emergency.

