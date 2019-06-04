Keep an eye on things w/ Blink XT camera bundles from $120 (Reg. $200+)

- Jun. 4th 2019 7:50 am ET

From $120
This week only, Woot is offering the Blink XT two-camera bundle with motion sensor for $119.99. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership; otherwise a $6 deliver fee applies. As a comparison, it typically retails for around $200 when in-stock at Amazon and today’s offer is $20 less than our previous mention. Jump to a five camera bundle for $249.99 (Reg. $400). Blink XT outdoor cameras deliver full 1080p feeds and free cloud storage, making it a great way to keep an eye on your property. The weatherproof design is perfect for outdoor spaces, offering two year battery life and motion detection is a sleek package. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Prefer an indoor setup? Go with a Wyze Cam for around $25 and save even further. With 1080p fees and free cloud recording, Wyze Cam offers one of the most intriguing (and affordable!) security camera setups out there.

Blink XT Outdoor Cameras feature:

An Affordable, Battery Powered Outdoor Security Camera! A truly wire-free video home security camera & monitoring system with batteries that last for 2 years! Check back in with live HD video and audio streaming right on your smartphone from any of your up-to 10 Blink cameras per system.

