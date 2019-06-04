No sun, no problem: Bondi Sands self-tanning products are 30% off at Amazon today

Today only, as one of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Bondi Sands’ Amazon storefront takes 30% off a selection of self-tanning products. Score free shipping with Prime or in orders over $25. One standout is the Self Tanner Liquid Gold Sunless Tanning Oil Spray at $16.80. It goes for $24 at Walgreens. This is the lowest price we’ve tracked at Amazon. Once applied, a tan will develop in two to three hours and last for about a week. Look like you’ve spent hours in the sun without actually putting yourself at risk of damaging UV rays. Rated 4.1/5 stars. More below.
Apply your oils and creams properly by picking up this Self Tanner Mitt at $4.20. Regularly as much as $6, that’s another Amazon all-time low. Not only will this ensure even application of your self-tanner, you’ll also save your hands from being stained. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Shop the rest of today’s Gold Box right here.
Bondi Sands Self Tanner Liquid Gold Tanning Oil:
- Develops over 2-3 hours and lasts for up to a week leaving you with perfectly bronzed skin that glows from within. Dress and go. No shower necessary after application.
- The Liquid Gold, the longest lasting self tanning oil by Bondi Sands, is infused with the fresh scent of Coconut and hydrating Argan Oil.
- Apply with the Bondi Sands Application Mitt for best results.
