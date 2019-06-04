No sun, no problem: Bondi Sands self-tanning products are 30% off at Amazon today

Today only, as one of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Bondi Sands’ Amazon storefront takes 30% off a selection of self-tanning products. Score free shipping with Prime or in orders over $25. One standout is the Self Tanner Liquid Gold Sunless Tanning Oil Spray at $16.80. It goes for $24 at Walgreens. This is the lowest price we’ve tracked at Amazon. Once applied, a tan will develop in two to three hours and last for about a week. Look like you’ve spent hours in the sun without actually putting yourself at risk of damaging UV rays. Rated 4.1/5 stars. More below.

Apply your oils and creams properly by picking up this Self Tanner Mitt at $4.20. Regularly as much as $6, that’s another Amazon all-time low. Not only will this ensure even application of your self-tanner, you’ll also save your hands from being stained. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Shop the rest of today’s Gold Box right here.

Bondi Sands Self Tanner Liquid Gold Tanning Oil:

Develops over 2-3 hours and lasts for up to a week leaving you with perfectly bronzed skin that glows from within. Dress and go. No shower necessary after application.

The Liquid Gold, the longest lasting self tanning oil by Bondi Sands, is infused with the fresh scent of Coconut and hydrating Argan Oil.

Apply with the Bondi Sands Application Mitt for best results.

