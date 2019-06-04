Score Bosch’s 2-Piece Drill Kit w/ 34 Bit Set for its lowest price: $89 (Save $100)

Amazon is offering the Bosch 2-piece Drill Kit plus 34-piece Bit Set for $88.99 shipped. Note: simply add both to your cart and a $20 discount will be automatically applied during checkout. Valued at up to $189, today’s deal is an $100 savings and beats the best offer we have tracked by about $20. Despite compact form-factors, Bosch’s drill and impact driver deliver exceptional performance. They are tested to withstand repeated 12-foot drops, ensuring a durable tool worthy of being in your workshop. The 34-piece bit set offers various options that should prove helpful in most projects. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Only need one? The BLACK+DECKER 20V Drill/Driver is $49 and also sports a cordless design. While not as small as Bosch’s offerings, it is a relatively compact and well-rounded option worth considering.

Bosch 2-pc. Drill Kit features:

Experience our premium performance-to-size ratio or power to weight ratio, which allows for accuracy and precision with the PS31. The PS41 impact driver, has the shortest head length in its class for compact applications. Keep the power, lose the weight for the combo kit drilling and fastening needs. Perfect for a mechanical technician, plumber, electrician, DIY projects, and overall professional use.

