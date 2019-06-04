Organize clutter w/ Brother’s High-Speed Label Printer: $60 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is offering the Brother QL-800 High-Speed Label Printer for $59.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there, $10 off the discounted offer at B&H, and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked. If you’ve been dying to crack down on clutter and get organized, this label printer is a great way to get started. I’ve used similar solutions to organize my basement and it makes finding what I’m looking for super simple. This powerful little printer can churn out up 93 labels a minute, making it a solution that won’t keep you waiting. Windows and Mac compatibility makes it a versatile solution that will fit into most workflows. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of reviewers.

Need to hook up to a modern MacBook or PC? The Cable Matters USB-C Printer Cable is $7 and will get the job done. I opted to buy USB-C cables for every type of peripheral shortly after buying my first modern MacBook. This makes connectivity a breeze and there’s no need to carry a clumsy dongle.

Brother QL-800 High-Speed Label Printer features:

HIGH SPEED PRINTING: The Brother QL-800 delivers lightning-quick printing speeds up to 93 standard black text address labels per minute at 300 dpi

BLACK AND RED PRINTING: This label printer is the only office-category label printer with the technology to print two colors on the entire printable area of the label

CUSTOM LABEL CREATION: Connect to your computer to design and print customized labels or download the free Brother iPrint&Label app to design labels

