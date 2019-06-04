Four years of Car and Driver Magazine for the price of one: $12 (Reg. $60+)

DiscountMags is offering 4 years of Car and Driver Magazine for $12 with free delivery. Choose the 4 year subscription option on the listing page and then apply code 9TO5TOYS during checkout. Regularly $15 per year or more at Amazon, it is usually closer to $12 at DiscountMags. Today’s deal is roughly 4 years for the price of one. This is matching our previous mention and the best we can find. Car and Driver covers everything from road tests and automotive technologies to racing sports, accessories and much more. More details below.

As always, there are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax at DiscountMags. All of the magazines in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.

Car and Driver Magazine:

One of the more common features found in Car and Driver Magazine is the road test segment, which sends vehicles onto a test course. Drivers rate the vehicles based on performance in a series of different conditions, including driving in rain, on asphalt, and on the open road. The writers also review a variety of newer cars, providing in-depth descriptions of the interior, body, and other factors you need to know. The magazine even has exclusive deals with some manufacturers, giving the writers the chance to share news and information that others magazines cannot.

