Slash $700 off Harman Kardon’s Omni Bar+ Sound System: $200 (All-time low)

Today only, Newegg is offering the Harman Kardon Omni Bar+ Wireless 5.1-Channel Sound System for $199.99 shipped when coupon code EMCSTBTW2 has been applied during checkout. That’s $700 off what Harman Kardon, B&H, and others are charging and is the lowest price we have seen. This high-end sound bar is Google Cast compatible. This means you’ll easily be able to fling music, podcasts, and all kinds of other audio from popular apps like Spotify, Pandora, Plex, and more. Inputs include HDMI, optical, Bluetooth, and AUX. Ratings are still rolling in, but Harman Kardon speakers are very reputable. Oh, and be sure to swing by our roundup of JBL home theater equipment discounts from earlier this morning.

Whether you plan on running HDMI, optical, or AUX to your new sound system, grab some Cable Cover for $24 give home theater a cleaner look. I use these throughout my home and am always recommending it to friends as it provides an easy way to conceal ugly cords.

Harman Kardon Omni Bar+ features:

HD audio for your television

Wireless HD music in every room

Multi Channel Surround Sound

Play Spotify through your speakers, using the Spotify app as a remote

Cast your favorite music to your speakers via WiFi with Google Cast

24bit/192kHz HD audio streaming with digital and analog connectivity

Dual band WiFi connection and 802.11ac network support

