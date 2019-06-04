Bundle HyperX’s Cloud Flight Headset + Alloy Core Keyboard at $140 ($40 off)

Amazon is currently offering HyperX Cloud Flight Gaming Headset and Alloy Core RGB Gaming Keyboard for $139.99 shipped. Normally purchasing both the headset and keyboard would run you $190. More recently we’ve been tracking the bundle for around $180, saving you 23%. For comparison, today’s offer comes within $16 of both items’ respective all-time lows and is the best we’ve seen this year. With up to 30 hours of battery life, HyperX’s headset features dual 50-millimeter drivers and weighs in at just 350 grams. The Alloy Core Keyboard sports RGB backlighting, a spill-resistant design, dedicated media controls and more. Both accessories are notable ways to expand your battle station with gaming-ready gear. Rated 4/5 stars from over 515 customers.

Those looking to add a little bit of flair into their gaming setup will find the AmazonBasics Gaming Mousepad to a be a notable option. At $17.50, it includes LED lighting and a slick surface to take full advantage of the Rival 110’s high-precision optical sensor. Alternatively, Amazon’s in-house mousepad also comes in a more basic design that’s perfect for budget-conscious setups at $7.

HyperX Cloud Flight Gaming Headset Bundle features:

Break free from the bonds of cable connections and feel the freedom of the wireless HyperX Cloud Flight. With a solid, gaming-grade wireless connection, incredible 30-hour battery life, and signature HyperX comfort, Cloud Flight allows you to have longer, uninterrupted gaming sessions. Featuring HyperX’s signature radiant light bar, and smooth, dynamic RGB lighting effects, the HyperX Alloy Core RGB is ideal for gamers looking to enhance their keyboard’s style and performance without breaking the bank. With six different lighting effects and three brightness levels, it balances both brilliance and budget.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!