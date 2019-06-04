iRobot’s $220 Roomba Robot Vacuum sweeps with Alexa commands at 25% off

Today only, Woot offers the iRobot Roomba 671 Robot Vacuum for $219.99 Prime shipped. Not a Prime member? Delivery will run you $6. Normally selling for around $295 these days at Amazon, that’s good for a 25% discount, beats our previous mention by $10 and is the best price we’ve seen this year. A three-stage cleaning system, 90-minute runtime and Auto-Adjust cleaning head are some of the most notable features for this Roomba. Plus, iRobot’s 671 isn’t just an exemplary autonomous cleaning option, but thanks to Alexa and smartphone control, is an effortless one as well. Rated 3.7/5 stars from over 370 customers.

Ditch the iRobot branding and opt for the ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S Robotic Vacuum Cleaner instead at $180. For $40 less, you’ll still be getting Alexa and smart home control, just without iRobot’s well-regarded cleaning system. It’s also a well-reviewed option, with over 3,700 customers leaving a 3.9/5 star rating.

iRobot Roomba 671 Robot Vacuum features:

Connect to clean from anywhere with the Roomba 671 robot vacuum. The 3-Stage Cleaning System is specially engineered to loosen, lift, and suction everything from small particles to large debris from carpets and hard floors. Just press Clean or schedule Roomba on the go with the iRobot Home App. The Auto-Adjust cleaning head automatically adapts is height to keep the Multi-Surface Brushes in close contact with different floor surfaces, effectively cleaning carpets and hard floors.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!