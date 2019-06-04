Summer’s just around the corner, log your weight loss w/ a $19.50 smart scale

SourceUS (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the iTeknic Bluetooth Smart Scale with Apple Health Integration for $19.59 Prime shipped when you use the code 622VPIUF at checkout. Normally closer to $30, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. This scale links up to your iPhone over Bluetooth to log your weight and other body measurements in Apple Health. If you’re an Android user, the scale also syncs with Google Fit. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you’re wanting to save as much cash as possible, Etekcity’s non-smart scale is just $17 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Just know that it won’t store your weight in your phone automatically.

iTeknic Bluetooth Smart Scale features:

Thanks to the advanced BIA technology, now our digital scale can quickly catch your body health condition every day by calculating your Weight, Body fat, BMI, Body water, Metabolic age, Skeletal muscle, Protein, BMR, Bone mass, Muscle Mass, Visceral fat, monitor your overall health and provide vital information for altering your diet and fitness regime. We enlarged the LED display for easier reading. 30x30cm faceplate serves for more users with large feet size. With tempered glass surface, it is not only easy to clean and take little space to store, but also adding a special elegance to your life with stylish outlook. All history records can be displayed as diagrams and numbers and be checked by data kinds and time (am, pm, all day, week, month and year)

