Store 12 bottles at the perfect temp w/ the Ivation wine fridge for $104 (Reg. $160+)

Home Depot is offering the Ivation 12-Bottle Thermoelectric Stainless Steel Wine Cooler for $103.99 shipped. This particular model is regularly $160 at Home Depot and is currently listed for $170 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $114. While we did see the black model with a door lock drop to $106 recently in a Gold Box sale, today’s deal is the best we can find. This freestanding cooler works for red/white wines and features a glass door, wooden shelving and a stainless steel exterior. It also has a “super quiet, energy-efficient” thermoelectric cooling system with no compressor. Rated 4+ stars from over 230 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

At just $104, this is one of the best prices we can find on any comparable wine fridge. Even the 6-bottle Magic Chef starts at $114 from third-party sellers on Amazon. However, if you don’t care about your wine being at the perfect temperature but are still looking for something in that category for Dad, consider a Vintorio Aerator Pourer for $14.50 or the Original Vacu Vin Wine Saver with 2 Vacuum Stoppers for $12 Prime shipped.

Ivation 12-Bottle Stainless Steel Wine Cooler:

The only way to protect the quality and taste of your wines long or short term, and ensure it AGES at a consistent level, the wine has to be stored in the correct environment and CONSISTENT TEMPERATURE, (ideally in the range of 55° F) This free standing innovative wine cooler will protect your red or white wine, preserving its quality and rich flavors, so you could enjoy its real taste to the fullest.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!