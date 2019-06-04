JBL is currently offering a pair of its Studio 530 Bookshelf Loudspeakers for $299.95 shipped. Having originally retailed for $600, we’ve more recently been tracking a $500 going rate. That still saves you $200 and brings the price down to $69 under the Amazon all-time low. Today’s discount is also the best price we’ve seen to date. JBL’s Studio 530 features a premium audio array comprised of 5.25-inch Low-Frequency Transducers with PolyPlas cone, one-inch High-Frequency Compression Driver and more. A rear-facing bass port is also said to increase output and extend bass response. Adding these to your existing setup is a surefire way to get the most out of movie nights. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Be sure to hit the jump for even more JBL home theater deals and more.

Another one of the noteworthy home theater deals is from JBL and on its SUB 550P Subwoofer at $189.95 shipped. Normally selling for $599 at Amazon, today’s offer is $167 under the all-time low there and the best price we’ve seen. Bringing the SUB 550P into the mix enhances your setup’s sound balance thanks to a 300W amplifier and 10-inch PolyPlay low-frequency transducer. Rated 4+ stars from over 75% of customers.

Be sure to grab some speaker wire with your savings, as it is an ideal way to tie your new or existing setup together. And below you’ll find some notable A/V receiver deals to pair with either of the two JBL home theater deals.

Other notable home theater deals:

Don’t forget to check out our recent coverage of Denon’s new X-Series AV Receivers with AirPlay 2, low-latency HDMI passthrough and more.

JBL Studio 530 Bookshelf Loudspeakers features:

The JBL Studio 530 bookshelf loudspeaker brings professional-quality sound to the home experience. The Studio 530 takes the technology that JBL engineers developed for pro-audio loudspeakers and uses it to deliver accurate and powerful sound to your living room. And it’s versatile: the Studio 530 can replay a left-channel signal, a right-channel signal or surround-sound channels. The Studio 530 features a 1-inch (25-millimeter) tweeter mounted on a glass-filled Bi-Radial horn – the technology that JBL home theater deals concert-sound systems use – to deliver concise, sustained high frequencies. A 5-1/4-inch (130-millimeter) PolyPlas cone with a Symmetrical Field Geometry (SFG) magnet assembly handles low frequencies.

