Don’t miss this yabba dabba deal, LEGO’s Flintstones kit gets first drop to $50

Walmart is currently offering the LEGO Ideas The Flintstones 21316 Set for $49.99 shipped. Normally selling for $60, that’s good for a $10 discount, is the first price drop we’ve seen and is a new all-time low. As one of the many crowd-funded LEGO Ideas builds, this recent release assembles the iconic Flintstones out of 748 pieces. It includes four minifigures of the entire Stone Age family and features a fully-furnished home in Bedrock. For collectors or fans of the 1960s TV show, this is a must-have kit. Check out our launch coverage for some additional details.

We’re also still seeing some notable discounts on various LEGO kits from $13, including the Speed Champions Dodge Challenger Kit at $24 (20% off).

Don’t forget to check out our recent hands-on review with LEGO’s new Stranger Things The Upside Down set, which we’ve said flawlessly brings the Netflix series to brick-built form.

LEGO Ideas The Flintstones features:

Enjoy modern Stone Age suburban life in Bedrock with this LEGO Ideas 21316 The Flintstones collectible building toy! A wonderfully nostalgic building toy, it features The Flintstones house and their iconic family car. The detailed house has a removable roof for easy play, an opening front door, sofa, TV, coffee table, bowling ball and bowling pin elements, plus a green garden baseplate with a buildable palm tree. Build your own Flintstones car that seats 4 minifigures and features a new fabric car roof element and an attachable dinosaur rib for creative play.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!