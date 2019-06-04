French fries, wings, and more await with this $72 Ninja Air Fryer (Reg. $100)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Ninja 1550W Air Fryer for $71.99 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $130 but is currently trending around $100. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. Ninja’s Air Fryer sports 1550W of total power, delivering air-fried food with “up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods.” You can cook up to 400-degrees within the 4-quart ceramic coated basket. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 800 Amazon customers.

Drop the capacity down to 2.6-quarts and save even further with this model from BELLA. It delivers many of the same features as the deal above in today’s Gold Box for $20 less. The 2.6-quart capacity is enough space for just over 2-pounds of food. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Ninja 1550W Air Fryer features:

Now enjoy guilt-free food. Air fry with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods.* *Tested against hand-cut, deep-fried French fries.

Wide Temperature Range: 105°F–400°F allows you to gently remove moisture from foods or quickly cook and crisp foods with convection heat.

4-quart ceramic-coated nonstick basket and crisper plate fit 2 lbs of French fries.

Multi-layer rack: Increase your dehydrating capacity

Dehydrate: Create flat, chip-like dehydrated foods for fun, homemade snacks. The combination of low fan speed and low temperature enables thorough dehydration.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!