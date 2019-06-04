This Philips cordless electric shaver + charging dock hits the Amazon low at $84 (Reg. $130+)

Amazon is offering the Philips Norelco Electric Wet & Dry Shaver (S5660/84) for $83.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $140, this model sells for $130 at Amazon and has never dropped this low before today. This is the lowest price we can find. Features here include a 60-minute cordless runtime, 5-minute quick charging, 5-direction flex heads, charging dock and a built-in SmartClick precision trimmer. Rated 4+ stars from 66% of the Amazon reviewers. More details below.

The Panasonic Nose Hair Trimmer and Ear Hair Trimmer for just $12 Prime shipped is a great add-on to your new shaver. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 13,000 Amazon customers and will help keep the rest of your face clean and tidy. But if today’s featured deal is still a little pricey for your needs, consider the popular Philips Norelco OneBlade shaving system for just $35 shipped.

Philips Norelco Electric Wet & Dry Shaver:

Rely on this Philips Norelco shaver to get a close shave in less time when you get ready for the day. Turbo+ mode offers an instant power boost to make it through even dense areas of your beard. Independent heads on this Philips Norelco shaver move in five different directions to catch every angle of your face.

