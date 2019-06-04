Pier One’s Flash Event offers up to 50% off furniture, including outdoor items

Pier One’s All Furniture on Sale Event offers up to 20% off indoor pieces and up to 50% off outdoor decor. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $49 or more with code FREESHIP49 at checkout. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the 48-inch Gray Outdoor Dining Table. This is a perfect option to gather with guests and easily fits four people. Originally this table was priced at $450, however, during the sale you can find it for $320. Wicker is also a huge trend for summer and this is a great way to add a touch to your backyard. It’s weather-resistant and it can be used alone or with an umbrella. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks from Pier One include:
- 48-inch Gray Round Dining Table $320 (Orig. $450)
- Shadow Gray 6-Drawer Dresser $630 (Orig. $700)
- Patio Collection with Cushions $660 (Orig. $1,000)
- Latte Roll Arm 3-Piece Sectional $535 (Orig. $1,069)
- Natural Tufted Barrel Chair $245 (Orig. $350)
- Shadow Gray Coffee Table $360 (Orig. $400)
- Flax Swivel Office Chair $315 (Orig. $350)
- …and even more deals…
