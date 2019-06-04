Pier One’s Flash Event offers up to 50% off furniture, including outdoor items

Pier One’s All Furniture on Sale Event offers up to 20% off indoor pieces and up to 50% off outdoor decor. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $49 or more with code FREESHIP49 at checkout. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the 48-inch Gray Outdoor Dining Table. This is a perfect option to gather with guests and easily fits four people. Originally this table was priced at $450, however, during the sale you can find it for $320. Wicker is also a huge trend for summer and this is a great way to add a touch to your backyard. It’s weather-resistant and it can be used alone or with an umbrella. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks from Pier One include:

