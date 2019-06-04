Upgrade to PlayStation 4 Pro while it’s more than $75 off: $323 shipped (Reg. $400)

Altatac via Rakuten is offering the PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console for $322.96 shipped. Simply login to your free Rakuten account and apply code SNG57 at checkout. PS4 Pro is regularly $400 at Amazon and GameStop. Today’s deal is more than $20 below our previous mention and the best we can find. Sony unveiled its upcoming E3 2019 summer sale last week so we know today’s deal is nearly $30 below the advertised official price drop as well. Along with the included controller, headset and HDMI cable, PS4 Pro brings 4K and HDR support to your PlayStation setup (providing your TV can handle it). More details below.

We are just days away from the most exciting gaming event of the year as well the biggest summer sales. While we are expecting to see deals on games, consoles and controllers, we haven’t heard any mention of controller chargers. But either way, the AmazonBasics Controller Charging Station for PlayStation 4 is under $12 Prime shipped and will ensure your DualShock4s stay ready to go.

PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console:

Spectacular graphics – Explore vivid game worlds with rich visuals heightened by PS4 Pro. Enhanced gameplay – Support for faster frame rates delivers super-sharp action for select PS4 games. One unified gaming community – Compatible with every PS4 game. Play online with other PS4 players with PlayStation Plus. Extraordinary entertainment – With up to 4K streaming and 4K auto-upscaling for video content.

