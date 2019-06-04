Whip a smoothie up in peace w/ the Hamilton Beach SoundShield Blender for $30 (Reg. $50+)

Macy’s is offering the Hamilton Beach SoundShield Blender (53603) for $29.96. Shipping is free in orders over $75, but you’ll want to opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fee otherwise. This model is also matched on Amazon right now, but it is currently out of stock. However, you can still lock it in with free shipping if you don’t mind waiting. Regularly between $50 and $70, today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low and is the best we can find. It features specifically engineered internals and the SoundSheild to make for quiet operation. Other features include 950 watts of power, 3 speed controls, a hatch-style pour spout on the 52-ounce glass blending jar and an included travel jar/bottle. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of the Amazon reviewers. More details below.

There are many comparable blenders out there for less than $30. However, this basic Black+Decker Crush Master 10-Speed Blender goes for just $23.50 Prime shipped and carries solid ratings. Just keep in mind, you’re essentially forgoing all the extras (like the SoundShield and extra travel jar) of the featured deal for a basic blender to save $7 or so. Either way, both options will likely get the job done and be sure to swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more.

Hamilton Beach SoundShield Blender:

With 950 watts of peak power and 3 speeds with pulse, you can create creamy smoothies, chop salsas or puree soups with the Hamilton Beach Sound Shield 950. Stainless steel blades make quick work of crushing ice and other tough ingredients. And a hinged, 2-piece sound shield opens and closes over the blender jar to reduce noise. So it’s quiet enough to carry on your party conversation when mixing margaritas, or prepping dinner while the baby naps upstairs.

