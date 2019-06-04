Red Bull gives you wings, Amazon gives you 24 cans’ worth at $1 apiece

- Jun. 4th 2019 3:48 pm ET

0

Amazon offers the Red Bull Original Energy Drink 8-ounce Can 24-pack for $24.09 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and check out with Subscribe & Save. Sam’s Club charges around $31 for its members. This works out to a dollar per can, which is half of what you’d pay at Target for a single serving. Today’s deal is within a few cents of our previous mention as the best we’ve ever tracked for this flavor at Amazon. Gain some extra pep in your step with this concoction of caffeine, taurine, B vitamins and real sugars. Note: cancel Subscribe & Save once your order ships to avoid being billed for later deliveries at higher prices. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Prefer to get your caffeine fix another way? Today’s Amazon Gold Box features deals on FORTO coffee shots from $7 Prime shipped. One FORTO shot is equal to two cups of coffee.

Meanwhile, you can also chew your caffeine with Military Energy Gum. Score eight packs for $14 Prime shipped. Developed exclusively for the United States Military, each piece of gum contains 100mg of caffeine. This is a convenient alternative for when you’re too busy to take a drink.

Red Bull Original Energy Drink:

Red Bull Energy Drink is a functional beverage that Vitalizes body and mind. Red Bull Energy Drinks formula contains high quality ingredients: Caffeine, Taurine, some B-group Vitamins and Sugars.

