Tacklife USB Rechargeable Electric Arc Lighter is down to just $7 Prime shipped (45% off)

Red Baby AI (96% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering the Tacklife Rechargeable Electric Arc Lighter (ELY01) for $7. Simply apply coupon code QPR52CKR at checkout to redeem the special price. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $13 or so, today’s deal is matching our previous and the best price we can find. Never struggle to find a lighter or matches again with this 2600mAh, Lithium-ion battery-equipped lighter. It can be recharged over USB and features a 360-degree neck for lighting candles and more. It comes with a limited lifetime warranty and a 3.9/5 star rating from over 200 Amazon customers. More details below.

While this model does include the USB charging cable in the box, you might need a USB Wall adapter to finish the setup. Just about any wall adapter or computer USB port will do the trick, but you could also grab a AmazonBasics One-Port USB Wall Charger for $7 to make sure you always have a free port for charging.

Tacklife Rechargeable Electric Arc Lighter:

2600mAh USB RECHARGEABLE BATTERY – With the 2600mAh (11 times stronger than other lighters’), built-in 18650 strong powerful Li-ion battery that can be charged more than 500 times, and the feature that can be fully rechargeable via any standard USB port (cord included), the lighter can provide over 1000 ignitions with a full charge; the power indicator will flash to remind you of charging the lighter

