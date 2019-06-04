Target gets dad ready for his golf game with polo shirts from just $12

Stock up on polo shirts for dad with prices from $12 during Target’s Sale. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more or choose in-store pickup where available. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Jack Nicklaus Stripe Golf Shirt for $18 and originally was priced at $25. This shirt looks high-end and is versatile to wear with shorts, khakis or jeans alike. It comes in two color options and features stretch for added comfort. However, a similar style is the Champion Striped Golf Polo Shirt that’s just $12 and will give you the same look for less. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Finally, be sure to check out Dick’s Sporting Goods Flash Sale with golf apparel for men and women at up to 50% off.

