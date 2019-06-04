Tote your MacBook & more in the Timbuk2 Authority Backpack for $97 (Reg. $129)

Amazon is currently offering the Timbuk2 Authority Pack Backpack in Jet Black for $96.69 shipped. Regularly $129, that’s the second-lowest rate we’ve seen in over three months. This backpack has a designated 15-inch MacBook slot and water bottle pocket. It has a cushioned straps and mesh back panel for breathability. This bag is a perfect option for school, work or everyday activities. Rated 4.3/5 stars with 100 reviews from Amazon customers.

Another option is the Timbuk2 Parkside Laptop Backpack in Red for just $40. This backpack is regularly priced at $55 and can also tote your 15-inch MacBook. It’s much smaller than the Authority backpack; however, it comes with many of the same features at a lower cost. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Timbuk2 The Authority Pack features:

A supremely organized monster of a work pack

Internal organizer for pens, phones, and other small stuff

Rear access to laptop pocket keeps your device protected while giving more space in the main compartment for your other stuff

Grab handle for easy lifting

Side Neoprene pocket. Airmesh ventilated back panel

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!