Tote your MacBook & more in the Timbuk2 Authority Backpack for $97 (Reg. $129)

Amazon is currently offering the Timbuk2 Authority Pack Backpack in Jet Black for $96.69 shipped. Regularly $129, that’s the second-lowest rate we’ve seen in over three months. This backpack has a designated 15-inch MacBook slot and water bottle pocket. It has a cushioned straps and mesh back panel for breathability. This bag is a perfect option for school, work or everyday activities. Rated 4.3/5 stars with 100 reviews from Amazon customers.
Another option is the Timbuk2 Parkside Laptop Backpack in Red for just $40. This backpack is regularly priced at $55 and can also tote your 15-inch MacBook. It’s much smaller than the Authority backpack; however, it comes with many of the same features at a lower cost. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Timbuk2 The Authority Pack features:
- A supremely organized monster of a work pack
- Internal organizer for pens, phones, and other small stuff
- Rear access to laptop pocket keeps your device protected while giving more space in the main compartment for your other stuff
- Grab handle for easy lifting
- Side Neoprene pocket. Airmesh ventilated back panel
