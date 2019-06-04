Use Alexa to locate five TrackR Pixel Item Finders for $31.50 (Reg. up to $75)

Amazon is offering a 5-pack of Alexa-enabled TrackR Pixel Item Finders for $31.49 shipped. Originally retailing for $75, you’d expect to pay $25 for a single TrackR Pixel at Bed Bath and Beyond. This 5-pack has been steadily falling in price at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we’ve tracked historically. TrackR Pixel is compatible with both a smartphone application or Alexa, making finding your keys, wallet, and more a cinch. Plus, given it works with Alexa, so if you have one attached to your phone (and lose it), you can easily find it. Though reviews are mixed at Amazon, Best Buy shoppers gave it 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Amazon’s third generation Echo Dot would be the perfect accessory here. It’s currently down to $30 from its regular price of $50, and you can easily use it to find your TrackR Pixels around the house.

TrackR Pixel Item Finder features:

Always losing things? TrackR is here to help! So small and lightweight, you can attach it to anything. Use the TrackR app to ring your device – now with flashing LED lights to help you find it fast.

Replace the battery, not the device – for free (US only). The app will notify you when the battery is running low. Order a replacement directly from the app.

See where you last had your lost item – on a map. Rely on TrackR’s global network of owners. You’ll get a notification when a TrackR app user passes by your lost item.

Can’t find your phone? Press TrackR pixel to make it ring loudly, even on silent mode. You can also find your phone using Alexa – just say: “Alexa, ask TrackR to find my phone.”

Free TrackR app download, compatible with iOS & Android. Buy 3, get 2 free with the value 5-pack.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!