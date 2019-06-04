Save 25% on the WORX 26-gallon collapsible yard waste bag, now $13.50 shipped

The official WORX eBay storefront is offering its Landscaping 26-Gallon Collapsible Yard Waste Bag/Leaf Bin for $13.59 shipped. Normally $18 at Amazon or Home Depot, this beats the lowest price we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. This bin is perfect for summer yard work as it’s reusable and helps you keep leaves and grass clippings in one central place. Plus, since it’s collapsible, it’ll take up almost no space in your garage when not in use. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

WORX 26-Gallon Collapsible Yard Waste Bag features:

The Worx WA0030 26 Gal. collapsible spring bag is ideal for collecting garden debris. Its substantial yet lightweight design makes it easy to collect and dump or bag debris without yard bags ripping or toting heavy trash cans. The spring bag collapses down to 3 in. for easy reusable storage. It is a handy companion for other Worx products such as collecting mulched leaves from the Worx WG430 Leaf Mulcher or blower/vacs.

