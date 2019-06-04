Xbox One S w/ Sunset Overdrive + 1 yr. Live Gold at $125 off: $225 shipped

Altatac via Rakuten is offering the Xbox One S 1TB Console with Sunset Overdrive and 12-Months of Xbox Live Gold for $225.25 shipped. Simply login to your free Rakuten account and apply code ALT39 at checkout. While this particular game and console configuration isn’t an official bundle, one game with a console offerings are regularly $300. The 1-year of Xbox Live Gold is regularly $50 or more, which leaves you a savings of up to $125. Just for comparison sake, Microsoft unleashed details on the upcoming summer E3 sale recently where Xbox One S bundles will be $50 off starting June 7th. Today’s deal is the best price we can find and a great opportunity to score yourself an extra Xbox One S with a year of Live Gold thrown in. More details and deals below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Just keep in mind, Microsoft unveiled a brand new all-purple Xbox One S Fortnite bundle recently that is already $50 off and will be releasing this Friday. You can get all the details on that right here. But if it’s Xbox One X you’re after, we have that too. You can grab the Xbox One X PUBG bundle at $160 off right here. And you’re not the type to go for one of those controller chargers, the Xbox One Play and Charge Kit with an extra battery pack is still down at $19 shipped.

E3 2019 is just days away at this point so be sure to visit our Guide for all the latest deals, news and gameplay trailers. Both Microsoft and Nintendo have already released schedules for the big show as well as details on what to expect.

Xbox One S 1TB Console with Sunset Overdrive:

XBOX One Console: Watch 4K Blu-ray movies and stream 4K content on Netflix and Amazon video experience richer, more luminous colors in games and video with high dynamic range play over 100 Console exclusives and a growing library of Xbox 360 games on Xbox One play with the BEST community of gamers around the world. Compete, connect, and Share with people across Xbox One and Windows 10. Sunset Overdrive: Awesomepocalypse: The city’s overrun with mutants.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!