Amazon celebrates Global Running Day w/ adidas, Mizuno & more from $29 shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering top running shoes and accessories from $29 to celebrate Global Running Day. Free shipping applies for all items. One of the most notable deals is the Superfeet GREEN Professional-Grade High Arch Orthotic Inserts for $29. Regularly priced at $50, that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen in over six months. These inserts add support to your foot and help with shock absorption. This will help you run longer or help with comfort for everyday activities. With over 6,700 reviews from happy customers, these inserts are rated 4.2/5 stars. You can shop the rest of today’s Gold Box here, or head below for more of our top picks.

Another standout is the adidas Men’s Alphabounce RC 2 Running Shoes that are on sale for $45, and are usually at $75. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $80. The shoes feature a sock-like fit and mesh construction for breathability. They also have a flexible design to mimic your natural stride.

Meanwhile, for women, the Reebok Women’s Fast Flexweave Running Shoes are marked down to just $35. These shoes are perfect for your summer runs and their slip-on design will get you out of the door swiftly. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Superfeet Green Insoles feature:

STABILIZER CAP: acts as the base of the insole that supports the rearfoot and provides structure and stability to the foam layer

DEEP HEEL CUP: features the widest and deepest heel cup that offers maximum support and can help with natural shock absorption

SUPERFEET SHAPE: a high profile shape to help stabilize and support the foot, which can help reduce stress on feet, ankles and knees

HIGH-DENSITY FOAM LAYER: closed-cell foam supports and cushions the foot for long-lasting comfort. Durable construction.

