Just $13 gets you this AmazonBasics USB-C 3-Port USB + Ethernet Hub (35% off)

Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics USB-C 3-Port USB Hub with Ethernet for $13.02 Prime shipped. Those who aren’t enrolled as Prime members will score free delivery on orders over $25. Normally selling for $20, we’ve recently seen it steadily dropping in price over the last week. Today’s discount adds up to a total savings of 35% and is down to a new Amazon all-time low. This AmazonBasics hub is an affordable and portable way to bring back missing I/O to your MacBook, Chromebook and more. It packs three USB 3.1 ports as well as a Gigabit Ethernet input. Rated 4/5 stars from over 180 customers.

If there’s a specific peripheral you have in mind for pairing with a newer MacBook, then save a bit more and go with Amazon’s in-house USB-C to USB 3.1 adapter at $8. At 40% less, you’ll ditch the multiple I/O additions, but still be able to take advantage of the same up to 5GBps transfer speeds as the discounted adapter from above.

AmazonBasics USB-C Four-Port Hub features:

Turn a single Type-C port into three USB Type-A ports with the AmazonBasics USB 3.1 Type-C to 3 Port USB Hub with Ethernet Adapter. Simply connect the hub to the Type-C port on a laptop or PC, then benefit from three USB Type-A ports—perfect for any busy home or office. The hub also provides a built-in Gigabit Ethernet port, which makes it possible for computers without an Ethernet port to connect to an Ethernet cable (not included). By connecting a PC, notebook, or tablet to an Ethernet cable, the USB hub’s Ethernet adapter helps deliver fast network speeds for gaming, browsing, and downloading.

