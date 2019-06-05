Home security awaits w/ Arlo’s refurb Pro 2 System at $180 (Orig. $300), more

Today only, Woot offers the certified-refurbished Arlo Pro 2 One Camera Home Security System for $179.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee applies. Originally selling for $300, which it still fetches at Best Buy, that’s good for a 40% savings. Arlo’s security cameras are headlined by a wire-free design that pairs with weather resistance and 1080p feeds. Free seven-day cloud storage rounds out the list of notable features. This system is a great way to get started with the Arlo ecosystem. And given that it’s expandable, you can bring several additional cameras into the mix down the road. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 2,200 customers and comes backed by a 90-day Arlo warranty. Head below for more.

Also in today’s sale is the standard Arlo Pro One-Camera System in certified-refurbished condition for $149.99 Prime shipped. That’s $100 off what it originally retailed for, though compared to the more recent going rate you’ll save 20%. Just like the Arlo Pro 2 System, today’s offer is one of the best deals we’ve tracked and includes a 90-day warranty. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 14,000 customers.

If you’re looking to enter the Arlo ecosystem without picking up a full starter kit, consider the Arlo Q 1080p Camera instead. The wired in-door version of the company’s camera still offers 2-way audio, seven-day cloud DVR and more. At $133, it’s more affordable than either of today’s discounted kits and serves as a solid first step into the platform.

Arlo Pro 2 One-Camera System features:

Arlo Pro 2 is a powerful and easy-to-use wire-free security camera thanks to its 1080p video, wire-free simplicity and the option to plug it in to a power outlet whenever needed, all in a small weather-resistant design. Additional features include Amazon Alexa voice commands and rechargeable batteries.

