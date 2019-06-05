Banana Republic Factory takes 50% off all shorts & short-sleeve shirts from $8

- Jun. 5th 2019 8:51 am ET

Banana Republic Factory is refreshing your everyday summer basics with 50% off all shorts and short-sleeve tops from just $8. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals for men is the 9-Inch Aiden Slim-Fit Stretch Shorts for $24. Originally priced at $60, that’s a no-brainer and these shorts will be a go-to in your wardrobe. Their stretch material adds comfort and their seersucker fabric is timeless. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Eyelet Ruffle Sleeve Top is perfect for summer. Originally priced at $55, however it’s currently marked down to just $27. This top comes in two color options and it’s breathable with a sleeveless design.

Our top picks for women include:

