Banana Republic Factory takes 50% off all shorts & short-sleeve shirts from $8

Banana Republic Factory is refreshing your everyday summer basics with 50% off all shorts and short-sleeve tops from just $8. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals for men is the 9-Inch Aiden Slim-Fit Stretch Shorts for $24. Originally priced at $60, that’s a no-brainer and these shorts will be a go-to in your wardrobe. Their stretch material adds comfort and their seersucker fabric is timeless. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Premium Wash V-Neck T Shirt $8 (Orig. $20)
- Quick Dry Polo Shirt $17 (Orig. $35)
- Standard-Fit Linen Blend Shirt $25 (Orig. $50)
- 9-Inch Aiden Slim-Fit Stretch Shorts $24 (Orig. $60)
- 11-Inch Emerson Straight-Fit Shorts $22 (Orig. $55)
- …and even more deals…
For women, the Eyelet Ruffle Sleeve Top is perfect for summer. Originally priced at $55, however it’s currently marked down to just $27. This top comes in two color options and it’s breathable with a sleeveless design.
Our top picks for women include:
- Eyelet Ruffle Sleeve Top $27 (Orig. $55)
- Timeless Vee Neck T Shirt $10 (Orig. $20)
- 5-Inch Chino Shorts $20 (Orig. $40)
- Tailored Pique Scallop Hem Shorts $20 (Orig. $40)
- Button-Front Roll Cuff Shorts $25 (Orig. $50)
- …and even more deals…
