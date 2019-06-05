Give this Bella 4-Slice Toaster Oven a try while it’s just $15 (Reg. $30)

For today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Bella 4-Slice Toaster Oven (BLA14413) for $14.99. Shipping is free in orders over $35. Otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fee. This one is also matched via the official Best Buy eBay store. Regularly up to $30 at Best Buy, today’s deal is the best price we can find and matching our previous mention. For comparison, it starts at $32 from Amazon third-parties. This 1,000-watt toaster oven features 5 cooking modes (bake, toast, broil, warm or bagel), a 30-minute timer, broil rack, a crumb tray and adjustable temperature settings. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 400 Best Buy customers. More details below.

You’ll be hard pressed to find a regular toaster for less than $15, never mind a toaster oven. Even the AmazonBasics 2-Slice Toaster goes for $23 Prime shipped. In other words, if you’re in the market for a basic toaster oven like today’s featured deal, the Bella is certainly worth a closer look at $15. Be sure to visit our Home Goods Guide for more deals on grocery items, yard tools, lighting and much more.

Bella 4-Slice Toaster Oven:

Bake, toast and broil with this Bella four-slice toaster oven. The 1000W quartz heating element ensures efficient cooking power, and the 30-minute timer lets you focus on other tasks. This Bella four-slice toaster oven comes with a baking pan, crumb tray and broil rack, so you can start cooking right away.

