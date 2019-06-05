Wednesday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Express, Kitchen-Aid Knife Set, REI Outlet, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Amazon celebrates Global Running Day w/ adidas, Mizuno & more from $29 shipped
- REI Outlet gears you up for summer w/ The North Face, Marmot & more from $36
- Lululemon’s summer sale boost workouts w/ up to 60% off select styles from $39
- Kohl’s offers the Nike Men’s Benassi JDI Slide Sandals in several colors for $20
- Jomashop has the Oakley Turbine Matte Sunglasses for $80 (Orig. $193)
Casual and Formalwear |
- Banana Republic Factory takes 50% off all shorts & short-sleeve shirts from $8
- Samsonite gears you up for summer travel with up to 50% off + an extra 30% off
- Macy’s Friends & Family Sale cuts extra 30% off Ralph Lauren, Rockport, more
- Express has deep discounts from just $10 on summer staples for your wardrobe
- Score Cole Haan shoes for men & women at up to 75% off during 6PM’s Flash Sale
Home Goods and more |
- Give this Bella 4-Slice Toaster Oven a try while it’s just $15 (Reg. $30)
- Victor Allen’s coffee pods are 50% off today: 60-pack $15 (Multiple flavors)
- Apple Health integration makes this $19 smart scale a solid buy
- The DEEBOT 900 robotic vacuum works w/ Alexa & more from $237.50 (Reg. $400)
- KitchenAid’s 16-piece Knife Set w/ built-in sharpener at $56 (Reg. up to $170)
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!