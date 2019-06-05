BESTEK’s $12 dual USB 150W Power Inverter is a must-have in your car (30% off)

BESTEK (99% positive all-time feedback from 70,500+) via Amazon offers its 150W Dual USB Port Power Inverter for $11.99 Prime shipped when code GCFFOH7S has been applied at checkout. Those without a Prime subscription will score free delivery on orders over $25. Typically selling for $17, that’s good for a 30% discount, matches our previous mention and comes within $1 of the all-time low. This 150W power inverter makes a perfect addition to your on-the-road charging setup. It features two 2.4A USB charging ports alongside a AC outlet for powering everything from your laptop to more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 120 customers.

Those who can live without the AC outlet can still keep their smartphone and other devices charged up while on-the-road with RAVPower’s 24W 4.8A Mini Dual USB Car Adapter. It’s over 30% less than BESTEK’s Power Inverter, which makes it an ideal addition to your car’s kit at $9.

BESTEK 150W Dual USB Port Power Inverter features:

BESTEK Power Inverter with 2 USB ports and one AC outlet, only for DC 12V and Car, not applied for DC 24V and airplane use. For charging your iPad, please use the 2.1A USB port and keep the other USB port free. It’s normal for the inverter to become warm to the touch while you are using it, avoid placing the inverter in direct sunlight or next to heat-sensitive materials. Do not use to power high power electric devices such as hair dryers, electric heaters, which might blow a fuse. Only 4.2 x 2.8 x 1.3 inches, space-saving and easy storage, with aluminum shell design, extremely portable and lightweight at only 10 oz+

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!