Score Cole Haan shoes for men & women at up to 75% off during 6PM’s Flash Sale

6PM is currently offering Cole Haan shoes for men and women at up to 75% off. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $50 or more. Spruce up your kicks with the men’s Grand Plus Wedge Penny Loafers for men that are currently marked down to $113. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $150. Their slip-on design makes it convenient to swiftly get out the door and their leather exterior will give you a polished look. This style also features a cushioned insole and flexible design. You can find this style in two versatile color options and they can easily be dressed up or down. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!