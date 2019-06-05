The DEEBOT 900 robotic vacuum works w/ Alexa & more from $237.50 (Reg. $400)

Target is offering the Ecovacs DEEBOT 900 Smart Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for $249.99 shipped. REDCard members will save an additional 5%, dropping it to $237.49. Normally $400, it just recently dropped to $300 at other retailers like Best Buy and Home Depot, with this being the lowest price we’ve tracked historically. This robotic vacuum works with both Alexa and Assistant for voice-controlled cleaning. Plus, you’ll enjoy laser-guided navigation and mapping, which will ensure that your entire home gets completely clean. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Ditch the laser-guided navigation and mapping and save some cash with the ILIFE A7 Robotic Vacuum at $178.50 shipped. Just know that this vacuum uses a path cleaning mode instead of custom routes, so there’s a chance it might miss some stuff.

ECOVACS DEEBOT 900 Smart Robotic Vacuum features:

Clean floors throughout your home with this ECOVACS DEEBOT robot vacuum. Its Smart Navi technology provides automatic, accurate mapping of floors and lets you draw virtual boundaries and select a priority area via the ECOVACS app. This ECOVACS DEEBOT robot vacuum has switchable cleaning modes for tackling different kinds of dirt.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!