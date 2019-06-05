Digital Switch games from $6: Valkyria Chronicles, Minit, Runbow, many more

While we still have a solid batch of Devolver Digital titles on sale, we are back again today with more eShop deals. Today’s digital Switch game price drops are highlighted by Valkyria Chronicles at $14.99. The highly-rated Switch version regularly goes for $20 in digital format with today’s deal being one of the best prices we have tracked on the strategy RPG. Be sure to head below for that and more from just $6.50, as well as over to this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best game deals.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Top Picks from the Sale:

We still have the Super Mario Encyclopedia LE for $36 (Reg. up to $70) as well as this PowerA’s Wireless GameCube Switch Controller for $40 (20% off). On the news side of things, Double Dragon, Volleyball and City Connection are coming to Nintendo Switch Online, the Pokémon Sword and Shield release date has been unveiled and the Nintendo E3 2019 schedule is right here.

Valkyria Chronicles:

In the world of Valkyria Chronicles, the year is 1935 E.C., and the continent of Europa has been plunged into the Second Europan War between the Autocratic East Europan Imperial Alliance — also known as The Empire — and the Atlantic Federation over the precious resource Ragnite. The Empire is sweeping through the continent like an unchecked wildfire and has its eyes set on the rich Ragnite deposits of the Principality of Gallia.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!