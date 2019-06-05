Express has deep discounts from just $10 on summer staples for your wardrobe

The Express Summer Sale is live, and you can save big with select items starting at just $10. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $50 or more. Every summer you should refresh your shorts and the men’s Slim 9-Inch Flat Front Shorts are a must. Originally priced at $59, during the sale you can find them for just $30. These shorts feature stretch for added comfort and they’re versatile to dress up or down. This style is available in nine color options and include large slanted pockets. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

For women, the High Waisted Dark Wash Double Roll Shorts are flattering and essential for your summer wardrobe. They feature a classic fly design and stretch material for comfort. These shorts are currently on sale for $30 and originally were priced at $55.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!