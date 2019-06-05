Boost Mac audio w/ Harman Kardon Soundsticks III for $111.50 (Save 20%)

Wholesale Connection via Rakuten is offering the Harman Kardon Soundsticks III Speaker System for $111.49 shipped when coupon code SPORTS20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $32+ off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked in new condition. Instead of using clunky buttons, these sport touch-enabled volume and mute controls that provide a sleek design. Not only does this speaker system make a fashion statement, it also delivers “outstanding bass performance”. Having used it in the past, I can vouch for both stellar looks and performance. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Ditch the dedicated subwoofer for Logitech’s $23 Z200 Multimedia Speakers. You’ll spend around $90 less and will not need to dedicate quite as much space to audio gear. Logitech is known for making great speakers, we recently reviewed its Z606 surround system and found it to be a great all-purpose system.

Harman Kardon Soundsticks III features:

Compatible with all devices with a stereo minijack output

Outstanding bass performance

Touch volume and mute controls

Subwoofer volume control and Angle-adjustable satellites

Amplifier output power 10W RMS per channel

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!