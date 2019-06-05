Bring Hasbro’s Outburst to your next game night at $9, more from $5

Amazon offers the Hasbro Outburst Board Game for $8.99 Prime shipped. It’s available for $20 with limited stock at Walmart. Amazon had been charging closer to $17 before today’s drop to an all-time low. Players have to successfully guess items on a top 10 list in a limited amount of time. Over 450 topics are included, so there’s a little something for everyone. Over 60% of Amazon shoppers have rated this game 4+ stars. Head below for more deals on board games at Amazon.

More board games on sale:

Hasbro Outburst:

The Outburst game offers a high-energy, laugh-out-loud party game experience! This game of lists will get you on the edge of your seat as teams shout out words to match as many top 10 answers that are on the card, while the timer ticks down. With over 450 great topics, players will be challenged with a wide range of categories such as movies with mobsters, men’s toiletries, things you blow, and kinds of cheese. The possible answers are endless, but the key is to match the words on the card. Players receive a point for each guess that’s listed on the card, and the first team to get 60 points wins.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!