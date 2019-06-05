Assemble LEGO Star Wars, City, Ninjago and other sets at all-time lows from $7

Amazon offers the LEGO Star Wars: A New Hope Escape Pod vs. Dewback Microfighters set for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also available at Walmart. Normally selling for $20, that takes off 20% and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. This 177-piece set includes C-3PO, R2-D2 and Sandtrooper minifigures which pair with corresponding miniatures from a galaxy far, far away. This kit assembles a brick-built Dewback and escape pod right out of A New Hope. LEGO’s Microfighters line is perfect for adding a bit of Star Wars flair to your desk or workspace. Head below for more deals.

Don’t forget to check out our recent hands-on review with LEGO’s new Stranger Things The Upside Down set, which flawlessly brings the Netflix series to brick-built form.

We’re also still seeing some notable discounts on various LEGO kits from $13, including the Speed Champions Dodge Challenger Kit at $24 (20% off).

Other notable LEGO discounts include:

LEGO Escape Pod vs. Dewback Microfighters features:

Play out iconic LEGO brick construction toy adventures with the LEGO Star Wars 75228 Escape Pod vs. Dewback Microfighters dual pack building set for kids. This set features an escape pod with big engine detailing and space for the C-3PO and R2-D2 collectible building toy LEGO droids, while the buildable Dewback creature has a posable head and tail, clips for attaching weapons and space on top to sit the Sandtrooper. And with separate building instructions for each model, Star Wars fans will love sharing the building experience with their friends and family.

