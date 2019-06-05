Lululemon’s summer sale boost workouts w/ up to 60% off select styles from $39

Lululemon has new summer We Made Too Much Deals with up to 60% off original rates. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on all orders. Keep mobile throughout your workout with the Peak Potential Sleeveless Top. It features sweat-wicking material to keep you cool and it’s quick-drying. This shirt is available in two color options and will be a go-to for all of your workouts. Better yet, it’s on sale for $49 and originally was priced at $68. Find the rest of our top picks below.

For women, a similar option is the Dare to Drop Tank Top that’s on sale for $39 and alternatively was priced at $48. This tank features an open back with a fun twist design and it comes in four color options. It also has a longer length to wear with shorts or leggings alike.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

