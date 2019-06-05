Macy’s Friends & Family Sale cuts extra 30% off Ralph Lauren, Rockport, more

- Jun. 5th 2019 11:30 am ET

Macy’s Friends & Family Sale takes up to an extra 30% off with code FRIEND at checkout. Find deals on Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Rockport, Steve Madden and more. Plus, receive free shipping on orders of $75+. For men, the Ralph Lauren Mesh Polo Shirt is timeless and it’s on sale for $42. For comparison, it was originally priced at $85. It’s available in 26 color options and has a contrasting logo that’s very fashionable. It was also made to be breathable with its light mesh material. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 100 reviews. Also, be sure to pair it with the Ralph Lauren Stretch Shorts that are on sale for $53 and originally were priced at $75. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

