Nerf’s high-capacity Rival Artemis XVII-3000 is ready to clobber: $31.50 (Save 30%)

- Jun. 5th 2019 12:00 pm ET

$31.50
0

Amazon is offering the Nerf Rival Artemis XVII-3000 for $31.49 shipped. Matched at Walmart when opting for in-store pickup. That’s 30% off the what it had been fetching there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked this year. This high-end Nerf blaster sends a clear message to any of your rivals. A 30-round capacity means you’ll be ready to play both defense and offense. Its magazine is made to load with ease, minimizing downtime and helping keep players engaged. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Put today’s savings to good use when grabbing 100 rounds for $14. These highly-rated refills work with all Nerf Rival blasters and have been “tested extensively and proven to perform just as well as the name brand.”

Nerf Rival Artemis XVII-3000 features:

  • High capacity blaster holds 30 high-impact rounds
  • Rotating barrel
  • Easy-load integrated magazine
  • Slam-fire action
  • Includes blaster, 30 rounds, and instructions

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$31.50

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Toys & Hobbies

Toys & Hobbies
NERF

About the Author