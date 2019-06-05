Nerf’s high-capacity Rival Artemis XVII-3000 is ready to clobber: $31.50 (Save 30%)

Amazon is offering the Nerf Rival Artemis XVII-3000 for $31.49 shipped. Matched at Walmart when opting for in-store pickup. That’s 30% off the what it had been fetching there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked this year. This high-end Nerf blaster sends a clear message to any of your rivals. A 30-round capacity means you’ll be ready to play both defense and offense. Its magazine is made to load with ease, minimizing downtime and helping keep players engaged. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Put today’s savings to good use when grabbing 100 rounds for $14. These highly-rated refills work with all Nerf Rival blasters and have been “tested extensively and proven to perform just as well as the name brand.”

Nerf Rival Artemis XVII-3000 features:

High capacity blaster holds 30 high-impact rounds

Rotating barrel

Easy-load integrated magazine

Slam-fire action

Includes blaster, 30 rounds, and instructions

