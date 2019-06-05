Surge network reliability w/ NETGEAR’s 16-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch: $44 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is offering the NETGEAR 16-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch (GS316) for $43.99 shipped. That’s $26 off the going rate found at retailers like Newegg and is within $4 of the lowest price we have tracked. Since this router is unmanaged, you’ll be able to plug in a router and modem to any port you’d like. Speeds are automatically distributed in the best way possible, ensuring a hands-off experience. With sixteen ports, this switch is great for both homes and small offices. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Apply a bit of your savings towards a 5-pack of flat Ethernet cables for $15 and you’ll have a solid head start towards revamping your network. Each cable is ten feet long, providing a fair amount of flexibility without going overboard.

NETGEAR 16-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch features:

16 auto-sensing Gigabit Ethernet ports

Unmanaged switch (plug-and-play) auto connect to router and modem using any port

LEDs for Power/Port Speed/Link and Activity

Auto MDI/MDI-X (Autosense)

Durable and rugged metal case with fanless design for silent operation

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!