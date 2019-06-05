Surge network reliability w/ NETGEAR’s 16-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch: $44 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is offering the NETGEAR 16-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch (GS316) for $43.99 shipped. That’s $26 off the going rate found at retailers like Newegg and is within $4 of the lowest price we have tracked. Since this router is unmanaged, you’ll be able to plug in a router and modem to any port you’d like. Speeds are automatically distributed in the best way possible, ensuring a hands-off experience. With sixteen ports, this switch is great for both homes and small offices. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
Apply a bit of your savings towards a 5-pack of flat Ethernet cables for $15 and you’ll have a solid head start towards revamping your network. Each cable is ten feet long, providing a fair amount of flexibility without going overboard.
NETGEAR 16-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch features:
- 16 auto-sensing Gigabit Ethernet ports
- Unmanaged switch (plug-and-play) auto connect to router and modem using any port
- LEDs for Power/Port Speed/Link and Activity
- Auto MDI/MDI-X (Autosense)
- Durable and rugged metal case with fanless design for silent operation
