Philips X2HR Over-Ear Headphones + $5 gift card for $170 (Reg. up to $300)

- Jun. 5th 2019 3:31 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $300 $170
0

Newegg Flash is offering the Philips Fidelio X2HR Premium Over-Ear Headphones with a $5 Newegg gift card for $169.99 shipped. Originally up to $300, they have slowly slid down to around $190 at Amazon and Newegg over the last few months. Today’s deal is $20 under our previous mention (with the value of the gift card) and the best price we can find. Very similar models have gone for as much as $300 at Amazon for most of this year. Along with the 50mm drivers and open-back architecture, they feature a self-adjustable lightweight hammock head band and velour cushion ear pads. Rated 4+ stars at Amazon, they have received solid reviews from hardcore headphone critics as well. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Just keep in mind, the featured deal is an open-back headphone, so it might not be the best option out in public. Unless you want to annoy everyone else on the train that is. A great alternative would be the Audio-Technica ATH-series which starts at $49 and carries solid ratings. However, we also have Anker’s Soundcore 2 ANC Headphones for $50 (25% off) plus even more from $35 in our Smartphone Accessories roundup.

Philips Fidelio X2HR Premium Over-Ear Headphones:

  • Acoustic open-back architecture
  • Engineered double layered ear-shells
  • Pre-tilted speaker plates
  • 50mm high definition neodymium drivers with LMC diaphragm
  • Hi-Res Audio certified with extended response frequencies
  • Replaceable deluxe memory foam ear-pads with breathable velour finishing

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $300 $170

Guides

Best Headphones Deals

Best Headphones Deals

There are many different types of headphones currently on the market including Over-Ear, In-Ear, On-Ear, and Noise-Canceling. Most headphones connect to an audio source like your iPhone or iPod with a 3.5mm stereo cable, but wireless options including Bluetooth have become more popular over the past few years.
Philips

Philips
Newegg Flash

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard