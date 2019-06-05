Philips X2HR Over-Ear Headphones + $5 gift card for $170 (Reg. up to $300)

Newegg Flash is offering the Philips Fidelio X2HR Premium Over-Ear Headphones with a $5 Newegg gift card for $169.99 shipped. Originally up to $300, they have slowly slid down to around $190 at Amazon and Newegg over the last few months. Today’s deal is $20 under our previous mention (with the value of the gift card) and the best price we can find. Very similar models have gone for as much as $300 at Amazon for most of this year. Along with the 50mm drivers and open-back architecture, they feature a self-adjustable lightweight hammock head band and velour cushion ear pads. Rated 4+ stars at Amazon, they have received solid reviews from hardcore headphone critics as well. More details below.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
Just keep in mind, the featured deal is an open-back headphone, so it might not be the best option out in public. Unless you want to annoy everyone else on the train that is. A great alternative would be the Audio-Technica ATH-series which starts at $49 and carries solid ratings. However, we also have Anker’s Soundcore 2 ANC Headphones for $50 (25% off) plus even more from $35 in our Smartphone Accessories roundup.
Philips Fidelio X2HR Premium Over-Ear Headphones:
- Acoustic open-back architecture
- Engineered double layered ear-shells
- Pre-tilted speaker plates
- 50mm high definition neodymium drivers with LMC diaphragm
- Hi-Res Audio certified with extended response frequencies
- Replaceable deluxe memory foam ear-pads with breathable velour finishing
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!