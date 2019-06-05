Pioneer’s 9.2-Ch. 4K Receiver w/ AirPlay & Google Assistant: $500 (Reg. $700+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Huppins (100% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering the Pioneer 9.2 Channel 4K Ultra HD Network A/V Receiver (VSX-LX503) for $499.99 shipped. Regularly up to $999 direct from Pioneer, it goes for closer to $699 at Amazon and is currently on sale at Best Buy for $600. Today’s deal is the best price we can find by about $100. Features include AirPlay, built-in Chromecast/Google Assistant, HDMI connectivity, 4K Ultra HD pass-through with HDCP 2.2, Dolby vision, HDR10 compatibility and 1080p to 4K upscaling. It also has support for Sonos Connect so you can seamlessly integrate your new receiver into your existing or future Sonos rig. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If the feature-rich design and lofty price tag of today’s featured deal isn’t right for your needs, there are certainly options out there for less. This Sony STRDH190 2-Channel Stereo Receiver goes for just $128 and carries solid ratings. You’ll be forgoing the AirPlay and Chromecast, but it has built-in Bluetooth for streaming audio and 4 speaker outputs. But which ever direction you take, consider some brand new AmazonBasics Braided 4K HDMI Cables which start at just $7 Prime shipped.

Pioneer 9.2 Channel 4K UltraHD A/V Receiver:

Direct energy amplification at 120W Channel (8 ohms, 20 Hz-20 kHz, THD 0.08 %, 2Ch Driven, FTC)/ 230 W/Ch. (6 ohms, 1 kHz, THD 10 %, 1Ch Driven)

Supports 5.2.4 and 7.2.2-Ch speaker layouts and 7.2.4 with the addition of an external 2 Ch. amplifier for immersive Dolby Atmos & DTS: x soundtracks

Your Pioneer receiver can now be part of your existing Sonos Home Sound System, or the start of a new one. Instantly upgrade the music streaming capability of your home theater receiver with Sonos Connect and a free firmware update.

