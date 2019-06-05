Take $150 off QNAP’s 9-Bay 10Gb Ethernet-enabled NAS at a new low: $549

B&H is currently offering the QNAP TVS-951X 9-Bay NAS Enclosure for $549 shipped. Normally selling for $699 at Amazon, that’s good for a $150 discount, is $10 under the all-time low there and only the second notable price drop we’ve seen. There’s so much that allows this NAS to stand out from other models on the market. It’s headlined by five 3.5-inch hard drive bays, as well as room for four 2.5-inch drives. 10Gb Ethernet brings up to 779 MBps transfer speeds into the mix, which is paired with a standard Gigabit input. Other notable features include upgradable RAM, three USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI input and a 1.8Ghz processor. Reviews are still coming in, but so far it carries a 3.8/5 star rating. That’s on-par with most other QNAP bays, which are well-reviewed across the board.

One of the perks from QNAP’s NAS is that it’s extremely flexible in how its various hard drive bays can be utilized. While you’ll take advantage of the 3.5-inch bays for large amounts of storage, the 2.5-inch sections offer SSD cache.

A great way to use your savings from today’s sale is on one or two of Kingston’s 240GB SSD. At $30 each, you’ll be able to fill the TVS-951X with plenty of caching storage to make file transfers even faster.

Don’t forget that you can score two Seagate IronWolf 3TB Hard Drives at a low of $140 (22% off), plus more. And for an in-depth review of Synology’s Surveillance Station, check out our recent hands-on review.

QNAP TVS-951X 9-Bay NAS features:

The TVS-951X is powered by a 1.8 GHz Intel Celeron 3865U Dual-Core processor and 2GB of dual-channel DDR4 RAM in a 1 x 2GB configuration. The memory can be upgraded to 32GB by using one 16GB module in each of the two SO-DIMM slots, and network connectivity is achieved using one 10 Gigabit Ethernet port and one Gigabit Ethernet port. When connected via the 10GbE port, data can be read at speeds up to 779 MB/s and written at speeds up to 739 MB/s. When transferring files with encryption, read speeds can reach 720 MB/s and write speeds max out at 363 MB/s.

