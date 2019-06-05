Samsonite gears you up for summer travel with up to 50% off + an extra 30% off

During the Samsonite Friends & Family Sale it’s offering up to 50% off and an extra 30% off with codes TRAVEL and SAM30, respectively, at checkout. Receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. One of Samsonite’s best sellers, the Novaire 28-inch Spinner Luggage is on sale for $224 and originally was priced at $400. This luggage was made to be durable with a hardshell exterior and 360 spinner wheels to seamlessly get you to your destination. It also comes in three color options and has a TSA lock for added security. Best of all, it features a spacious interior with multiple pockets. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below to find the rest of our top picks from Samsonite.

Our top picks from Samsonite include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!