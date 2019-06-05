Score two Seagate IronWolf 3TB Hard Drives at a low of $140 (22% off), more

Newegg offers a two-pack of Seagate IronWolf 3TB NAS Internal Hard Drives for $139.99 shipped. While you’d typically pay $90 per drive at retailers like Amazon, today’s offer cuts that down to $70 each. That saves you over 22% and beats the Amazon all-time low by $20 overall. Seagate’s line of IronWolf drives were created with NAS and other always-on systems in mind. It features an up to 64MB cache and 3.5-inch form-factor. Picking up two of them means you can outfit your storage machine with 6TB. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more.

Also on sale today is the WD Red 6TB NAS Internal Hard Drive for $169.99 shipped at Amazon. Normally selling for $230, that’s good for a $60 discount and drops the price to a new low. Just like the IronWolf drives above, this WD Red is made specifically for use in NAS. This option is definitely the way to go if you are looking to maximum the storage in a single machine that has limited hard drive bays. Note: shipping is delayed, but you can still lock in the price right now. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 130 customers.

Either of these hard drives are great for expanding NAS like Synology’s DS218play, which we’ve found to be a compelling entry-level option for Time Machine backups and more.

Seagate IronWolf 3TB NAS Internal Hard Drives features:

IronWolf internal hard drives are the ideal solution for up to 8-bay, multi-user NAS environments

Store more and work faster with a NAS-optimized hard drive providing 3TB and cache of up to 64MB

Enjoy long-term reliability with 1M hours MTBF

Three-year limited warranty protection plan included

