Get two Smashbox Cover Shot Eye Shadow Palettes for the price of one: $25.50

Macy’s offers two Smashbox Cover Shot Eye Shadow Palettes for $25.50 after coupon code FRIEND has been applied. Save on delivery fees by opting for in-store pickup; orders over $75 receive free shipping. That’s $12.75 per palette. Consider that Nordstrom sells it at $24.50 apiece, while Ulta charges the list price of $29. You’ll receive a selection of neutral colors for daytime wear plus more colorful pastels that would be ideal for evenings out. Mix-and-match to create looks that’ll make your favorite Instagram influencer jealous. Rated 4.4/5 stars by Ulta customers.

This Smashbox eyeshadow is very pigmented, which means you’ll need to make sure you fully take it off before heading to sleep at night. We recommend picking up a bottle of Neutrogena Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover for $5.50 Prime shipped at Amazon. It’s even formulated to remove waterproof mascara.

Smashbox Cover Shot Eye Shadow Palette:

Minimalist (effortlessly versatile neutrals): Create countless looks with minimal effort. This neutral mix of ultra-blendable mattes and shimmers creates no-makeup makeup looks, contours lids and effortlessly blends a smoky eye

Prism (planetary pastels): These creamy, pastel powders create a spectrum of one-swipe holographic looks. The palette includes 2 duo-chrome shade transformers to give any shadow a game-changing sparkly finish

Each feature a range of finishes and shades with intense pigment payoff and superior blendability

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!