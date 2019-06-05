Put a stainless steel 10-cup coffee maker on the counter for $30 (Reg. $80)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the stainless steel Insignia 10-Cup Coffee Maker (NS-CM10SS9) for $29.99. Shipping is free in order over $35; otherwise you’ll want to opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fee. This model regularly sells for up to $80 at Best Buy and is now matching our previous mention. Along with the 10-cup capacity, features include brew-pause so you can sneak a cup in before the process is complete. It also has a stainless steel construction, digital display and a dishwasher-safe design. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

All things considered, there aren’t very many comparable coffee makers out there at this price. However, both Proctor Silex and Mr. Coffee have highly-rated options starting from under $20 if you don’t mind forgoing the stainless steel finish.

If you would prefer a K-cup machine, Victor Allen’s coffee pods are 50% off today and we still have some great deals running on DeLonghi espresso makers as well as this Hamilton Beach FlexBrew Coffee Maker for $51 (Reg. up to $90).

Insignia 10-Cup Coffee Maker:

Brew a delicious cup of joe with this Insignia coffee maker. It’s easy to operate with straightforward analog controls, and its brew-pause function lets you enjoy a quick cup without having to wait for the cycle to finish. This Insignia coffee maker’s 10-cup capacity makes it easy to serve large groups.

